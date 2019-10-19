Sara Ali Khan's boxing video will give you an adrenaline rush—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's fresh talent Sara Ali Khan is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often go viral. With a whopping 14.1 million followers, the beautiful actress is a favourite of many and her popularity needs no introduction.

She is also known for her fitness prowess and often shares workout videos to inspire her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In her latest post, Sara can be seen boxing along with her trainer and the video will pump-up your lazy Saturday.

Check out the post here:

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh, Sara made an impressive debut in the film world last year with 'Kedarnath'. She also won the Best Debut Actor (Female) award at IIFA 2019. She will next be seen with rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal'.

She is also a part of Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1'. Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No. 1' is a remake of the 1995 blockbuster of the same name.