Sara Ali Khan's Odissi dance tribute on Utkala Dibas gets a thumbs up from fans - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan learned classical dance while training for her big break into the movie business and has been spotted attending a few on multiple occasions. A fitness enthusiast, she even is a regular at yoga and pilate workout sessions. The star decided to wish her fans on Utkala Dibas with a special video.

Sara took to Instagram and posted an old dance video of hers where she can be seen performing the Odissi dance form. Watch it here:

Dressed in a pink kurta, white churidaar with a green dupatta tied around her waist tight, Sara Ali Khan aced her dance moves gracefully.

Netizens showered her with praises and performing the Odissi dance so well.

Utkala Dibas or Odisha Dibas is celebrated on April 1 in commemorating the formation of the state as a separate one from Bihar, Bengal and Odisha provinces with the addition of Koraput and Ganjam from Madras Presidency on 1 April 1936.

Meanwhile, amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus, celebs are exploring various creative options to spend their time rightly.

Sara Ali Khan even pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus.