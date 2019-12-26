Sara Ali Khan's pool pics are breaking the internet- See inside

New Delhi: After attending her father Saif Ali Khan's Christmas bash on December 24, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to Kerala with her friend Kamya Arora. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post several drool-worthy pictures from her vacay.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared pictures of herself chilling in the pool. She also shared a picture in which she can be seen savouring the traditional food of Kerala along with the filter coffee.

Check out the pictures:

Sara was recently seen at her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Christmas bash which she attended with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was seen in a white short dress while Ibrahim looked dapper in a grey t-shirt and pair of denim.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aaj Kal opposite her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. She is also busy prepping up for her role in the remake of Coolie No 1 which stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Varun Dhawan.