close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's unseen childhood pics prove she is a born star—Photos

She clearly is a born star and these pictures prove it right away.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s unseen childhood pics prove she is a born star—Photos
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's darling daughter, Sara Ali Khan had a roaring start in Bollywood. She made her sensational debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and the same year starred in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' co-starring Ranveer Singh.

Hailed as the next big thing in Bollywood, Sara is making all the right moves in her professional career. A born movie star, Sara shared a few unseen childhood pictures on Instagram.

Her heart-winning caption reads: “Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Waiting for my shot since 2000 #apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

She clearly is a born star and these pictures prove it right away.

On the work front, Sara is busy with 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan and Imtiaz Ali's remake of 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.

Besides her professional life, it's her personal equations with co-stars which often grab the headlines. After being spotted with co-star Kartik Aaryan on mutiple occasions, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that the duo has called it quits.

Yes! It's heartbreak time for fans who were happy to know about Sara and Kartik's alleged link-up.

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanKartik AaryanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan photos
Next
Story

Nagpur Police answers Ranveer Singh's ''what is mobile number'' question

Must Watch

PT3M6S

National Cancer Awareness Day: Bengaluru couple's initiative will win your heart