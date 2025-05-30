Advertisement
SARA TENDULKAR

Sara Tendulkar Shares Her Daily Routine: A Blend of Fitness, Work, And Family

Sara's daily routine is a testament to her commitment to fitness, mindfulness, and family, inspiring her followers with her balanced lifestyle

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sara Tendulkar Shares Her Daily Routine: A Blend of Fitness, Work, And Family Image Credit: instagram

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has given her followers a glimpse into her daily life, showcasing a mix of movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connections.

Morning Routine

8 AM: Coffee 
Sara starts her day with a cup of coffee, boosting alertness and focus.

9 AM: Pilates 
She attends a Pilates session, strengthening her core and improving flexibility.

Work and Creativity

10:30 AM: Makeup On The Go
Sara gets ready on-the-go, transitioning from gym wear to a stylish outfit.

11 AM: Work Time
She attends work meetings, prioritizing her professional commitments.

1 PM: Pottery As Therapy
Sara unwinds with a pottery class, finding therapeutic benefits in this creative activity.

Healthy Habits

2 PM: A Healthy Lunch 
She enjoys a nutritious lunch, fueling her body for the rest of the day. Sara balances work-from-home sessions with renovation check-ins, staying updated on her home project.

Evening: All About Family Time

Sara prioritizes family time, sharing quiet moments with her loved ones, including saying goodbye to her brother and having dinner with her mother.

11:00 PM: She wraps up her day, emphasizing the importance of work-life balance.

