Sara Tendulkar Shares Her Daily Routine: A Blend of Fitness, Work, And Family

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has given her followers a glimpse into her daily life, showcasing a mix of movement, mindfulness, and meaningful connections.

Morning Routine

8 AM: Coffee

Sara starts her day with a cup of coffee, boosting alertness and focus.

9 AM: Pilates

She attends a Pilates session, strengthening her core and improving flexibility.

Work and Creativity

10:30 AM: Makeup On The Go

Sara gets ready on-the-go, transitioning from gym wear to a stylish outfit.

11 AM: Work Time

She attends work meetings, prioritizing her professional commitments.

1 PM: Pottery As Therapy

Sara unwinds with a pottery class, finding therapeutic benefits in this creative activity.

Healthy Habits

2 PM: A Healthy Lunch

She enjoys a nutritious lunch, fueling her body for the rest of the day. Sara balances work-from-home sessions with renovation check-ins, staying updated on her home project.

Evening: All About Family Time

Sara prioritizes family time, sharing quiet moments with her loved ones, including saying goodbye to her brother and having dinner with her mother.

11:00 PM: She wraps up her day, emphasizing the importance of work-life balance.