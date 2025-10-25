‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Fame Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

New Delhi: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah has passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure.

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media. He wrote:

“Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last.

A great loss to our industry.

Om Shanti.”

The 74-year-old actor, beloved for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Main Hoon Na, had been battling kidney-related complications and had recently undergone a transplant.

Who Was Satish Shah?

Born on June 25, 1951, in Bombay into a Kutchi Gujarati family, Satish Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Municipal Commissioner D’Mello in the 1983 satirical classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Over his career, Shah appeared in more than 250 films, including hits such as Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he became a household name with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes. He later appeared in several popular series, including Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai won him critical acclaim. His on-screen chemistry with Ratna Pathak Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmy Chakkar was widely appreciated.

Condolences Pour In

Renowned actor Johnny Lever expressed his grief on X, writing:

“Feeling extremely sad to share that we’ve lost a great artist & my dearest friend of over 40 years. It’s hard to believe—I had spoken to him just two days ago. Satish Bhai, you will truly be missed. Your immense contribution to film and television will never be forgotten.”

Last Post

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah. His last social media post was on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared a picture with Govinda and Shammi Kapoor, captioned:

“Happy B’day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me.”

On the film front, he was last seen in the 2014 movie Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu.