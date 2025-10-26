Advertisement
SATISH SHAH DEATH

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Cast Pays Emotional Tribute To Satish Shah; Sings Title Track At Cremation

The cast of the Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai paid an emotional farewell to their co-star Satish Shah by singing the show's title track.

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Cast Pays Emotional Tribute To Satish Shah; Sings Title Track At Cremation(Source: X)

 Mumbai: The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' lead cast paid an emotional tribute to Satish Shah by singing the title track of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' at the cremation ground in Mumbai on Sunday.
 
The actor passed away due to Kidney-related complications at the age of 74 on Saturday.

The lead cast of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Jamnadas Majethia, Deven Bhojani and others, attended the final rites of Satish Shah in Mumbai.

During the final rites, Rupali Ganguli broke down in tears, crying inconsolably. JD Majethia was seen comforting her.
 
Rajesh Kumar and Sumeet were also teary-eyed as they prayed in front of Satish Shah's mortal remains at the cremation ground.
 
"We love you Satish Bhai. We will miss you forever," said Jamnadas Majethia on behalf of the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast while concluding the musical farewell.
 
After an emotional goodbye to their co-star Satish Shah, Jamnadas Majethia, on behalf of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast, paid tribute to the actor by calling themselves the actor's forever "extended family."
 
While talking to ANI, Jamnadas Majethia said," Satish ji was a very good artist. He was a good person and a wizard who possessed knowledge about everything."
 
The cast of the popular sitcom remembered the actor and urged fans to celebrate his legacy.
 
"Satish Ji was a person who should be celebrated. We (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast) have always been like a family to him and will remain so in the future. It is our tribute to him," added Jamnadas Majethia.
 
'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' is a popular television sitcom that aired in 2004. It starred an ensemble cast of Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar.
 
The show revolved around the members of Sarabhai's family, an Uber Wealthy - High Society Gujarati family of Cuffe Parade - South Mumbai, whose daughter-in-law is from a middle-class Delhi background.
 As for the late actor Satish Shah, the artist's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.
 
Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.
 
The entertainment industry has mourned the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.
 

