'SARABHAI VS SARABHAI'

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Maker JD Majethia Mourns Veteran Actor Satish Shah’s Demise At 74

JD Majethia, the producer of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has mourned the death of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away. 

|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 07:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ Maker JD Majethia Mourns Veteran Actor Satish Shah’s Demise At 74(Source: IANS)

Mumbai: The maker of the popular show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" JD Majethia mourned the loss of actor Satish Shah. 

Expressing his grief, JD penned on his Insta Stories, "My heart breaks to say this (broken heart emoji). Satish Shah is no more. Family will reveal details of the cremation by night. (Crying face and folded hands emoji) (sic)."

Satish Shah passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

A post shared by Jd Majethia (@jd_majethia)

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit used social media to share the unfortunate news. He uploaded a video revealing the reason behind Satish Shah's demise.

Ashoke Pandit was heard saying, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti”.

The Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) also took to their Instagram, and wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Satish Shah ji (member since 1985) (sic)".

Satish Shah is survived by his designer wife Madhu Shah.

He last graced the screen in the 2014 film "Humshakals" made under the direction of Sajid Khan. Satish Shah shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta, and Bipasha Basu in the drama.

