Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: Neeru Bajwa’s film Sardaar Ji 3 is facing online scrutiny over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. In response to the backlash, the Punjabi actress has deleted all her Instagram posts promoting the film. The controversy erupted after the Pahalgam attack in April, prompting Indian cine bodies to impose a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes and their projects. Popular singer-actor Diljit also faced criticism for supporting the film and proceeding with its overseas release plans.

A few days ago, Neeru Bajwa was seen promoting Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit in the UK. Hania Aamir has not participated in any of the film’s promotions so far, even though the movie is set to release in Pakistan and other regions but not in India.

Earlier, Hania had shared posters and the teaser of Sardaar Ji 3, which have since been removed. This confirms that she deleted all posts related to the film from her Instagram ahead of its overseas release.

Diljit Dosanjh On Sardaar Ji 3 Backlash

The singer’s visible support for the film’s overseas release, including in Pakistan, has upset many. Breaking his silence, he has now made his first comment on the ongoing controversy, In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit said 'Jab yeh film bani thi, tab sab theek tha… Producers ka paisa laga hua hai… Film bann chuki thi before tensions started.' stating that he supports the producers’ decision to release it overseas, acknowledging the financial risks.

Neeru Bajwa Unfollowed Hania Aamir

A Reddit post also doing the rounds on social media alleged that Neeru unfollowed Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Instagram. Apart from featuring Hania Aamir, the film also has several other Pakistani actors, including Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela in supporting roles.

Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror-comedy that revolves around ghost hunters tackling supernatural events in a haunted UK mansion. The film is not releasing in India, but is set for an overseas release on June 27.