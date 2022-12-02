topStoriesenglish
Saree-clad Tisca Chopra takes a dip in pool looking sexy, fans shout 'Tip Tip Tsunami' - Watch viral video

Tisca Chopra Viral Video: She played the lead in Disney+ Hotstar’s supernatural thriller series, ‘Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya’ tracing the life of an IAS officer. 

Dec 02, 2022

New Delhi: Talented actress Tisca Chopra recently took to a dip in a swimming pool for a shoot. But the catch was she was donning a saree. Yes! Her video went viral on the internet and fans called her super hot. Some even said that Tisca is looking hotter in a pool wearing a saree than in any swimming costume. Well, the video was shared by many fan pages too on social media. 

Tisca Chopra can be seen wearing a beige colour saree with a sleeveless blouse. As she slipped into the pool, her team can be seen helping her ace her make-up and hair. Take a look here and also check the fans' comments on the viral video post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Tisca Chopra played the lead in Disney+ Hotstar’s supernatural thriller series, ‘Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya’ tracing the life of an IAS officer. The dark tale of myths and superstition is directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai and Nikhil Nair. The series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’.

Tisca was also seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which got a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul.  

