‘Sarke chunar teri sarke’ obscenity row: NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt; National human rights commission also isues notice

Mumbai: The National Commission for Women has issued summons to actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt along with others in connection with the controversy surrounding the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke”.

Acting under its powers granted by the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, the Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports alleging obscenity and vulgarity in the song.

According to the Commission, the content prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable and potentially violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

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Apart from Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, summons have also been issued to lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Group, and director Kiran Kumar. They have been directed to appear before the Commission on March 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM along with relevant documents.

The Commission stated that failure to appear before it may invite appropriate action as per law.

Earlier on the 17th of March, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also issued a notice over the alleged use of objectionable and double-meaning lyrics in the song from the film KD – The Devil.

On Wednesday, Nora had taken to her social media account to present her justification in the matter.

She also stated that she had distances herself from the project when she learnt of the dire consequences the song could lead to especially because of the lyrics.

She mentioned that initially she did not the meaning of the song, and when she learnt of it, she decided to step back from any further involvement of the song, including its promotions.