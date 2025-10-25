Satish Shah Death: PM Modi Offers Condolences; Final Rites To Be Held On October 26—Check Details

Mumbai: Veteran actor Satish Shah’s demise has left the entire nation in shock. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passed away at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. Several Bollywood celebrities have mourned his untimely death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the actor’s passing, calling him “a true legend of Indian entertainment.”

Sharing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic).”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2025

Offering condolences to the family of the deceased, he added, “His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Satish Shah’s Funeral Details

As per the latest reports, Satish Shah’s mortal remains will be kept for antim darshan at his Bandra residence from 10 am to 11 am. His residential address is Gurukul – 14 Kalanagar, Bandra (East), near Matoshree, Mumbai.

Following this, his mortal remains will be taken to Pawan Hans Crematorium, located in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, where the cremation will take place at 12 pm. Several Bollywood and television actors are expected to attend Satish Shah’s funeral.

Many well-known names from Bollywood, including Kajol, R. Madhavan, Karan Johar, and Anupam Kher, took to social media to pay their tributes to the late actor.

Satish Shah’s Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar revealed that it feels like he has lost his father.

Rajesh posted a heartfelt statement on his Instagram handle that read, “This is the worst hour for me… I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more… all I can say is that it feels like I have lost my father… (sic)”

He further added, “A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything… made his name, left his mark as an actor… this is a big, big loss to the industry and us (the Sarabhai family). Let’s pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers.”

P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre also issued a statement confirming the news of Satish Shah’s demise.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah,” the statement read.

Revealing the cause of his death, the hospital added, “Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived.”

(Inputs from IANS)