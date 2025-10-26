Satish Shah Funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, And Others Pay Last Respects

Mumbai: The funeral of the late actor Satish Shah was held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several actors, and his friends attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

His ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar and Ratna Pathak Shah were seen at the crematorium along with Ratna’s husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak and others like actor Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai and David Dhawan.

The veteran actor, who is known for his work in films like ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and others, passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He also shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

Satish Shah was one of Indian cinema and television’s most beloved character actors, known for his impeccable comic timing and expressive versatility. He rose to fame with iconic TV shows like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, where he played multiple hilarious characters, and later ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, as the eccentric Indravadan Sarabhai.

He often stole scenes with his humor and warmth. With a career spanning over four decades, he was a master of subtle, intelligent comedy in Indian entertainment.