'Satish Shah Got His Kidney Transplant' To Care For Wife Battling Alzheimer’s, 'Wanted To Extend His Life: Sachin Pilgaonkar

New Delhi: The Indian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. Initially, reports suggested that the veteran actor died due to kidney failure.

Sachin Pilgaonkar Reveals Shah’s Sacrifice for His Wife

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar shared heartfelt details about Shah’s health and his devotion to his ailing wife, Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Satish and Madhu have always been extremely warm and lovable. We saw to it that we invited them to the premieres of all our films. They used to come for the screenings, the parties. They were always there in our list of guests and invitees. We couldn’t celebrate anything without them.” Pilgaonkar told Hindustan Times. “And now, I’m wondering how we can celebrate events without him! Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplant. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful.”

Rajesh Kumar Clarifies Cause of Death

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played Rosesh Sarabhai, Shah’s on-screen son in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, clarified the confusion surrounding the cause of death.

“I can’t tell you how emotional these last 24–25 hours have been. It’s very difficult to even express it. But I do want to clarify a few things about Satishji’s passing, Yes, he did have a kidney issue but he actually passed away due to a heart attack,” Kumar explained.

Recounting the moment, he said, “He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away. I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems. The kidney issue had already been dealt with; it was under control. Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Confirms the News

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among the first to confirm Shah’s passing. “It’s a huge loss for the film fraternity. Satishji was not just an outstanding performer but also a wonderful human being,” Pandit said in his social media post.

David Dhawan Remembers a Longtime Friend

Satish Shah’s close friend and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan expressed his grief while speaking to Hindustan Times. The two shared a friendship spanning over five decades, having graduated together from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

“I have such great memories with him. He used to get his dialysis done at Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai. If I was shooting at Mehboob Studios, I would ask him, ‘Aayega?’and he always showed up to meet everyone on set,” Dhawan recalled.

He added that Shah’s health started to decline after a kidney transplant. “I have such great memories with him. He used to get his dialysis done from Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai. If I would be shooting in Mehboob Studios, I used to ask him ‘aayega?’ he used to come and meet everyone on set! He was perfectly okay, but the problem started after the kidney transplant. He was in Kolkata too for some time.,’” Dhawan said emotionally.

Satish Shah leaves behind a legacy spanning decades of memorable performances across film and television, from Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The industry and fans alike continue to pay tribute to a man who made millions smile.