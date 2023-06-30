Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani’s Performance Wins Sidharth Malhotra Heart

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, and they have been giving some major relationship goals to their fans. As Kiara’s film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan, hit theatres on June 29, a special screening was held before the release. Sidharth was also spotted at the screening, and the couple posed in front of the shutterbugs, holding hands and showering love for each other. After the screening, the Shershaah actor reviewed the film and was all praise for his wife’s performance as Katha in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra Gushes Over Kiara’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been trending online, and the film has received a good response from critics as well as the audience. Actor Sidharth Malhotra also reviewed the film and heaped praise on his wife, Kiara Advani. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of Kiara Advani on his Stories. He wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast, but Katha, you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha.”

In response to Sidharth’s praises and love, Kiara reshared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you my love," with several hearts, kiss and emotional face emojis.

The Shershaah couple tied the knot in February this year. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, which was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. Ever since, their fans have fallen in love with the beautiful jodi.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie hit the theatres on June 29 and has so far received a positive response. According to reports, the film saw a decent collection of Rs 9 crore on its opening day.