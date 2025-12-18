Saumya Tandon Reveals She Slapped Akshaye Khanna For Real In ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai: Talking about one of the film’s most intense moments, actress Saumya Tandon said she ended up slapping Akshaye Khanna in the blockbuster “Dhurandhar” for real during a close-up shot, as director Aditya Dhar wanted complete honesty in performance.

Recalling her very first scene shot in Amritsar last November, Saumya said it was filmed at Rehman Dakait’s haveli and marked a mix of excitement and anxiety.

She wrote on Instagram: “Some #BTS from #Dhurandhar Picture 1 and 2... This was the very first scene I shot for the film, in Amritsar, where we see Rehman Dakait’s haveli. It was November last year, and I was a mix of nerves and excitement.”

She described the moment as special, especially sharing the frame with Akshaye Khanna, whose screen presence, she said, created an instant, unspoken connection once the camera rolled.

“My first morning shot was with Akshay lighting his cigarette, silently urging him to take revenge.”

She tagged Akshaye as “pure magic” and added: “We barely had a chance to talk, but the moment the camera rolled, there was an instant connection.”

“I truly feel we share a wonderful chemistry. It’s an absolute dream to have a co-actor like him-such a pure artist, with so much to learn from. More than anything, it’s a joy to perform with someone of his calibre. I truly hope we’re paired together again someday. Praying.”

Speaking about her entry scene, Saumya said the response has been overwhelming and far beyond what she expected.

“Picture 3 This was my entry scene in the film, and the amount of love it has received has truly overwhelmed me. It’s such a beautifully written scene, and I never expected this response.”

She credited director Aditya Dhar for his honest casting choices and for backing content over familiarity, calling the film a true game-changer.

The actress added: “@adityadharfilms you’ve changed the game by creating a true masterpiece, and by showing that casting isn’t about who is who, but about who truly fits the character and can do justice to the part. Your honesty reinforces the belief that good content always wins.”

The actress also revealed that one of the most intense moments required her to slap her co-actor Akshaye for real to keep the scene authentic, while her emotional breakdown was captured in a single take.

In this scene, I felt everything at once- anger towards my husband for being the reason behind our son’s death, helpless desperation, and the deep, shared pain between us. And yes, I slapped Akshay once (not seven times!)-for real- during his close-up, after Aditya insisted it had to be authentic. I was hoping to cheat, but no such luck. My breakdown close-up was done in a single take.”

She further praised the film’s art department, particularly a scene set during an Eid celebration, noting how the detailed Pakistani decor made the space feel authentic and transported her to another era.

“This scene is from the Eid celebration in our haveli. The space was breathtaking, and the art department did an extraordinary job creating such authentic Pakistani decor. I really hope you all notice and appreciate their beautiful work. I genuinely felt transported to that era-it all felt incredibly Real.”

Another still showed a prayer meeting sequence following her son’s death in the film, a moment Saumya said stayed with her long after the shot was done.

“This was the prayer meeting after my son’s demise. The pain I felt in that moment stayed with me-it came straight from the heart.”