close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh

Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh's debut crime book likely to come out in May

The 288-page book "Queens of Crime" features "raw, violent and seemingly unbelievable" but true renditions of India's 10 women criminals.

Savdhaan India host Sushant Singh&#039;s debut crime book likely to come out in May

New Delhi: Sushant Singh, host of "Savdhaan India", crime-based reality show, along with his co-author Kulpreet Yadav will soon bring out a book on India's women criminals. It was expected to be launched on May 20, said Penguin, the publisher.

The 288-page book "Queens of Crime" features "raw, violent and seemingly unbelievable" but true renditions of India's 10 women criminals.

"Dysfunctional families, sexual abuse, sheer greed and sometimes just a skewed moral compass. These are some of the triggers that drove the women, captured in these pages, to become lawbreakers. 'Queens of Crime' demonstrates a haunting criminal power that most people do not associate women with," read the book's blurb.

Based on painstaking research, this is the first book by Singh, a film and television actor who has hosted "Savdhaan India" for almost seven years.

It is co-authored by Kulpreet Yadav, an author who took voluntary retirement from the armed forces to pursue a career in writing and won the Best Fiction Writer (2018) award at the Gurgaon Literature Festival.

The blurb reads, the book's acts of depravity "will jolt you to the core, ensuring you have sleepless nights for months".

The book is priced at Rs 299.

 

Tags:
Sushant SinghSavdhaan India hostcrime bookKulpreet YadavQueens of CrimeQueens of Crime book
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor surprises fans by taking 'groupfie'

Must Watch

PT16M21S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Opposition doesn't want Sadhvi Pragya to contest election?