New Delhi: Internet is abuzz with a viral video featuring Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry and veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, dressed in a wedding attire. Comments couldn't stop flowing after the two posed for a photo-op and the video left the netizens confused.

Did Mahima Chaudhry Marry Sanjay Mishra?

Well, as the actors posed for the shutterbugs, all dressed in a traditional Indian wear, perfect for the wedding, many were left wondering whether its real or fake? However, turns out that Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra were all decked up for the promo release of their upcoming Hindi film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, directed by Siddhant Raj.

The film will be released in theatres soon, though the makers have not announced an official release date yet.

About Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi

According to IMDB, 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi' storyline revolves around a son who, in an unexpected turn of events, decides to arrange a marriage for his father in order to fulfill the demands of his potential better half's family, who insist on having a woman in the household.

It features Sanjay Mishra, Mahima Chaudhry, Vyom Yadav, Pallak Lalwani, Pravin Singh Sisodia and Shrikant Verma among others.

On the work front, 'Pardes' actress Mahima Chaudhry was last seen in Netflix's film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and others. Seasoned actor Sanjay Mishra was last seen in Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla. He was also a part of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'.