Sayani Gupta Wears Rs 1.67 Lakh Worth Metal Dress Left Paper Cuts All Over Her Body, Four More Shots Please 4 Actress Calls It 'Worth It'!

New Delhi: Talented actress Sayani Gupta, who wowed her fans with Delhi Crime Season 3 and Four More Shots Please! Season 4 recently shared her ordeal from her high fashion moment. Sayani's latest social media post caught attention of fans as well.

The actress shared a stunning photo of herself in a Lilac Tafetta Embellished Cage Dress from Itrh, priced at a whopping Rs 167,999, while filming for Four More Shots Please 4. And while standing on a picturesque beach with a cocktail in hand, Sayani looked every bit the glamorous leading lady in the structured mini dress that featured an attached corset and intricate lilac stone embroidery, she was in pain, so to speak.

Sayani Gupta's caption read: This metal dress with stones was perhaps the hardest outfit one has worn (and there are many contenders). Heavy af and left paper cuts from the metal all over my body. And had to wear it for 3 days for continuity. But was worth it I guess! As @aasthasharma told me at the trial, no one else can pull it off. Not sure I agree, but no one so stupid to even try!

But goes to my hall of looks from @4moreshotspls Part 1 #glamisnteasy

The cage-like silhouette created a bold, architectural statement, paired perfectly with white strappy heels and a statement choker necklace. But behind the picture-perfect moment was genuine discomfort that the actress set aside to play her part. The revelation that this gorgeous dress, with its delicate looking lilac embellishments, was actually constructed from hard metal that cut into her skin, paints a very different picture from the effortless glamour captured in the photo.

Sayani plays Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please! (2019-2025). She was also seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 and movies including Fan, Jolly LLB 2, Zwigato, Pagglait, Inside Edge and Margarita With A Straw among other works.