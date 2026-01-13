Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006211https://zeenews.india.com/people/sayani-gupta-wears-rs-1-67-lakh-worth-metal-dress-left-paper-cuts-all-over-her-body-four-more-shots-please-4-actress-calls-it-worth-it-3006211.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleSayani Gupta Wears Rs 1.67 Lakh Worth Metal Dress Left Paper Cuts All Over Her Body, Four More Shots Please 4 Actress Calls It Worth It!
SAYANI GUPTA

Sayani Gupta Wears Rs 1.67 Lakh Worth Metal Dress Left Paper Cuts All Over Her Body, Four More Shots Please 4 Actress Calls It 'Worth It'!

Sayani Gupta Reveals the Painful Reality Behind Her Stunning Lilac Stone-Embellished Dress from Four More Shots Please 4.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sayani Gupta Wears Rs 1.67 Lakh Worth Metal Dress Left Paper Cuts All Over Her Body, Four More Shots Please 4 Actress Calls It 'Worth It'!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actress Sayani Gupta, who wowed her fans with Delhi Crime Season 3 and Four More Shots Please! Season 4 recently shared her ordeal from her high fashion moment. Sayani's latest social media post caught attention of fans as well.  

The actress shared a stunning photo of herself in a Lilac Tafetta Embellished Cage Dress from Itrh, priced at a whopping Rs 167,999, while filming for Four More Shots Please 4. And while standing on a picturesque beach with a cocktail in hand, Sayani looked every bit the glamorous leading lady in the structured mini dress that featured an attached corset and intricate lilac stone embroidery, she was in pain, so to speak.

Sayani Gupta's caption read: This metal dress with stones was perhaps the hardest outfit one has worn (and there are many contenders). Heavy af and left paper cuts from the metal all over my body. And had to wear it for 3 days for continuity. But was worth it I guess! As @aasthasharma told me at the trial, no one else can pull it off. Not sure I agree, but no one so stupid to even try! 
But goes to my hall of looks from @4moreshotspls Part 1 #glamisnteasy

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sayani G (@sayanigupta)

The cage-like silhouette created a bold, architectural statement, paired perfectly with white strappy heels and a statement choker necklace. But behind the picture-perfect moment was genuine discomfort that the actress set aside to play her part. The revelation that this gorgeous dress, with its delicate looking lilac embellishments, was actually constructed from hard metal that cut into her skin, paints a very different picture from the effortless glamour captured in the photo. 

Sayani plays Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please! (2019-2025). She was also seen in Delhi Crime Season 3 and movies including Fan, Jolly LLB 2, Zwigato, Pagglait, Inside Edge and Margarita With A Straw among other works.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos