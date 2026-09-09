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  • /SC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore for exemption from surrender in cheque-bounce case

SC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore for exemption from surrender in cheque-bounce case

Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: The petition says the original transaction was an investment in the film rather than a loan and that the cheques were issued as security.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
SC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore for exemption from surrender in cheque-bounce case
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SC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to deposit Rs 5 crore for exemption from surrender in cheque-bounce case
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