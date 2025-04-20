New Delhi: Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been drawn into an unexpected controversy after a YouTuber accused her restaurant, Torii, of using adulterated paneer.

The claims surfaced through a video posted by content creator Sarthak Sachdeva, who alleged that Torii's paneer showed signs of adulteration following an iodine test.

He also tested paneer from other celebrity-owned restaurants, including those by Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty, and cricketer Virat Kohli. In those tests, the paneer did not change colour.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna weighed in on the issue through his Instagram Stories, criticizing the YouTuber's claims as "terrible misinformation." He explained that iodine reacts with several ingredients—including potatoes, rice, and cornstarch—turning color in the presence of starch. “The use of these ingredients, or even cross-contamination, can trigger this reaction,” he noted, adding, “It's scary that unqualified people are taken seriously.”

In response to the viral video, Torii issued a statement, clarifying the science behind the reaction. "The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii," the restaurant clarified in the comments section of the viral video.

The original video has since been deleted from Sachdeva’s Instagram page. While Torii addressed the matter with a scientific explanation, Gauri Khan herself has yet to make a public statement.