Scroll through these breathtaking pics from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s dreamy wedding!

New Delhi: After releasing the first picture from the D-Day, Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor has shared a series of fresh pictures on her social media.

Rhea looked dropped dead gorgeous on her special day and her marriage with longtime beau Karan Boolani was no less than a dreamy affair.

For her special day, Rhea wore a white lehenga and beautiful pearl jewellery. Karan, on the other hand, oozes handsomeness in a golden sherwani with a red stole.

The lovebirds looked perfect together as all the eyes were on them on their special day. In another picture, Rhea could be seen posing while sitting on a couch. In the last picture, Rhea looked ravishing as the shot had a close-up view and was taken focusing on her eyes.

While the world was going gaga over her pics, her hubby Karan Boolani also shared a picture of the two and wrote, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that i would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together..”

As soon as the duo shared the pictures on their official Instagram handles, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from all their friends, fans and family members.

For the unversed, on Saturday (August 14), Anil Kapoor's younger daughter Rhea Kapoor got hitched to her longtime partner Karan Boolani at an intimate wedding ceremony at her Juhu residence.

At their wedding, many celebs were seen such as Masaba, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Reena Kapoor, and others. Although it was heavily raining in Mumbai, but nothing stopped the preparations as well as the festivities.

Rhea is a producer and stylist, meanwhile, Karan is into direction. Rhea is the younger daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She also has two siblings- sister – Sonam Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, both of them are actors by profession.

Last month, Sonam landed back in the bay from London and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the big day in the family.