SEAN COMBS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of 'sex trafficking but found guilty of prostitution

Former Rapper Sean Diddy Combs charged for sex trafficking and racketeering. 

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: ANI
Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of 'sex trafficking but found guilty of prostitution (Source:IMDb)

New York : Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges after a high-profile federal trial in New York City, according to People.

The split verdict was announced on Wednesday. According to People, Combs has been convicted on "two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and could face up to 20 years in prison if he is sentenced to consecutive maximum prison terms." If he had been found guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering, he could have spent the rest of his life behind bars.

Combs' legal team said the government failed to prove the major charges.

According to People, the trial, which began in May, lasted several weeks and included testimony from 34 witnesses. One of them was Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, Combs' former partner of 11 years.

She testified while nearly nine months pregnant and spoke in detail about alleged abuse and "Freak Offs" -- which prosecutors described as forced sex events involving male sex workers.

Meanwhile, though Combs has been acquitted on the most serious counts, the music mogul's legal troubles are far from over, as he still faces several dozen lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

