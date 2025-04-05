Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Sex Trafficking Charges Ahead Of May Trial

Washington: Federal prosecutors have filed a new indictment against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The updated indictment, filed on Thursday, includes a total of five counts across three serious charges: racketeering, sex trafficking by force or fraud, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors say the charges relate to a long-running criminal operation led by Combs, stretching back to at least 2004.

"These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion," said Combs' legal team in a statement.

According to the indictment, Combs used his businesses and fame to "intimidate, threaten and lure female victims," often pretending to be romantically interested. Once involved, the women were allegedly forced into performing sex acts, sometimes with male sex workers in situations Combs called "Freak Offs." These acts were said to be recorded, and sex workers were transported across state and international borders.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held in a Brooklyn jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 25. His trial is expected to begin in May.