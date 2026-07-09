Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Seema Sajdeh joins 'The Alliance', says ex-husband & fellow contestant Sohail Khan advised her to ‘not get bullied’ on reality show

Seema Sajdeh joins 'The Alliance', says ex-husband & fellow contestant Sohail Khan advised her to ‘not get bullied’ on reality show

The Alliance: Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 after dating for many years. The couple has two sons. They parted ways and were granted divorce in 2022.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Seema Sajdeh joins 'The Alliance', says ex-husband & fellow contestant Sohail Khan advised her to ‘not get bullied’ on reality show
Image Credit: File Photo

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
8.25% PF interest for 2025-26 being disbursed; members can view interest credit by July 15
EPFO30 min ago
2
Ben Stokes retirement40 min ago
3
School holiday40 min ago
4
raja Raghuwanshi murder52 min ago
5
Arnav Paparkar1 hr ago