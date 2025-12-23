Sejal Kumar Ties The Knot With Bharat Subramaniam: How The influencer Met Her Now-Husband

New Delhi: Popular content creator and YouTuber Sejal Kumar has begun a new chapter in her life, marrying longtime partner Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate wedding ceremony held in the quiet hills of Mussoorie on December 22. The celebration was private, elegant, and deeply personal, with glimpses from the ceremony slowly making their way online.

For their big day, the couple chose classic designs by Sabyasachi. Sejal looked radiant in a soft pink lehenga, while Bharat complemented her look in an ivory sherwani, keeping things understated yet timeless.

A school connection that turned into a lifelong bond

Interestingly, Sejal and Bharat’s story began much earlier than their romance. The two were schoolmates in New Delhi, though they barely spoke back then. There was a one-year gap between them, and their interaction was limited to fleeting memories.

Recalling those early days in an interview with Vogue India, Sejal shared that she remembered Bharat primarily because he was the head boy of his batch. Years later, when they reconnected online, it was his easygoing nature that stood out.

“He would say something completely goofy, and that made me feel he was someone I could be myself around,” she said, remembering how he reacted when she began posting her early YouTube videos.

In fact, Sejal admitted she nervously shared links to her first videos on Bharat’s Facebook wall. At a time when starting something new felt scary, she found comfort in his kindness. “I knew he wouldn’t judge me or call me cringe,” she shared. Bharat not only watched the videos but also commented, wishing her luck , a small gesture that meant a lot back then.

From awkward DMs to first coffee dates

Life took them to different cities, Sejal moved to Mumbai, while Bharat went to the US, but fate had other plans. On a whim, Sejal sent him a birthday message on Instagram. What started as a formal and slightly awkward exchange soon turned into plans to meet.

Their first date? A simple coffee meet-up in Gurugram during Bharat’s winter break.

Since then, the couple has been together for nearly six years, navigating long-distance for much of that time. Bharat eventually proposed to Sejal before leaving for his MBA in the post-pandemic period.

Earlier this year, the couple made things official with a roka ceremony, and now, with their Mussoorie wedding, they’ve sealed a love story that quietly grew over time, from school corridors to social media DMs, and finally, forever.