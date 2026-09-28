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Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first wedding anniversary with year-old wedding cake

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco married on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Gomez wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown, while guests included Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first wedding anniversary with year-old wedding cake
Image Credit: Instagram@selenagomez

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Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco celebrate first wedding anniversary with year-old wedding cake
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