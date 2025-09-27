Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Wedding: Will Taylor Swift Attend? Guest List, Location & More

New Delhi: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, September 27, at a private Santa Barbara estate. Family and friends of the couple are expected to arrive in Los Angeles for the much-anticipated weekend celebration.

The couple got engaged last year in December, when Gomez dropped their engagement photos on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now.”

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Wedding Location

The star-studded weekend celebration will reportedly take place at an estate in Santa Barbara. According to The Sun, guests will only be informed of the location once they are picked up and driven there, ensuring privacy for the couple.

An insider was quoted as saying: “All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.”

Pre-Wedding Festivities

According to Hola!, Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the wedding with her close friends Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook, and Courtney Lopez.

On the other hand, Blanco’s bachelor party reportedly took place in Las Vegas at a $25,000-a-night villa.

Celebs to Attend Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco’s Wedding

Speculation about the guest list has been making rounds on the internet. According to Us Weekly, the star-studded wedding will see around 170 guests in attendance.

High-profile names expected include Paris Hilton, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, and pop star Taylor Swift, who is likely to attend with fiancé Travis Kelce.

However, Page Six reported that Meryl Streep, who also appears in Only Murders in the Building, was initially set to attend but backed out at the last minute.

As a pre-wedding gesture, Gomez and Blanco were surprised with a thoughtful gift from PETA—a plant-based version of Blanco's favorite indulgence: chips and caviar.