SELENA GOMEZ

Selena Gomez Breaks Down Over Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies; Tomi Lahren Calls Her 'Certified Moron'

Selena Gomez breaks down over Trump’s immigration policies, and Tomi Lahren responds by calling her a "certified moron."

|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 01:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Selena Gomez Breaks Down Over Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies; Tomi Lahren Calls Her 'Certified Moron' (Image: X)

Los Angeles: Actress-singer Selena Gomez has deleted a video of her emotional outburst in which she was seen crying over deportations of illegal immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The video resulted in her getting conservative backlash online, reports 'Variety'.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry”, a crying Gomez said in a video on her Instagram Story Monday. “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise".

As per 'Variety', several conservative commentators criticized her for posting and crying over illegal immigrants being deported from America. Selena deleted the video and posted a since-deleted response on her Instagram Story, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people".

Right-wing political host Tomi Lahren posted a video on X slamming the actress-singer and called her a “certified moron".

“This is why we don’t take our political advice from Disney child stars”, she wrote.

Since President Trump’s inauguration last week, his administration has prioritised reenforcing efforts to deport illegal immigrants from the country. On Sunday, ICE reported 956 arrests and 554 detainers were lodged in a single day.

Selena has expressed her disagreements with the Trump campaign before. Speaking with 'Variety' in October during the Los Angeles premiere of her Oscar-nominated musical 'Emilia Perez', Gomez said that she “definitely wants to stand by my people.” The actor’s comments came when asked to respond to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks against Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York.

Earlier, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress, 32, marked New Year's Eve by sharing a series of videos and photos of herself and the music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco, on Instagram just weeks following their engagement.

Selena Gomez kicked off her slideshow with a shot of a paper plate with beans on which someone scratched "I love you" in ink, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She also included a cozy selfie with Blanco, as well as a shot from a glam couple's night out in which he kissed her hand.

