Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez deletes the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on-and-off for about three years, but broke up in 2014. They reconciled later in November 2017 when they were spotted kissing at one of his hockey games. 

File photo of Selena Gomez with Justin Bieber

Washington DC: Selena Gomez deleted the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram. The picture was a birthday shout out to Bieber and was posted last year. 

"March 1, 1994 someone I knew that happens to be super cool was born. Boom" she wrote in the caption. 

The picture featured the `can`t get enough` singer balancing a photographed of Bieber on her nose, People reported. 

Bieber and Gomez dated on-and-off for about three years, but broke up in 2014. They reconciled later in November 2017 when they were spotted kissing at one of his hockey games. 

A few months later in March 2018, they decided to take a break from each other for a while.

However, not long after that, Bieber was spotted hanging out with his new lady love Hailey Baldwin. The two secretly got married at a New York City courthouse in September last year.

Bieber and Baldwin are set to tie the knot for the second time in a ceremony in front of their friends and families.

