'Seven Years In…’: Hailey Bieber Addresses Criticism Of Her Marriage To Justin

Washington : Hailey Bieber has responded to the ongoing criticism of her marriage to Justin Bieber.

"Well, I thought seven years in it would've already, and it hasn't," she said, adding, "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," reported People.

Hailey further shared, "So I guess these bitches are going to be mad."

Justin also shared photos from the shoot along with a post. "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he began in the Instagram caption. "I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean."

The singer recalled at the time of the argument, he "felt so disrespected" and "thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature, we realise that we're not helping anything by getting even," he continued. "We're honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection," as per the outlet.

He concluded the post with an apology to Hailey, saying, "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken," reported People.

Justin later deleted the caption, replacing it with a series of emojis.

Hailey spoke about the challenges in making people "understand" her, or "know who I am, or see me for me." Whenever she has tried to "correct a narrative," she explained, people accuse her of lying. Later, she started taking advice from her husband on dealing with criticism.

"I've learned so much from Justin, really," she said. "He's been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, 'Baby, trust me, I've been here before many, many times. You're not going to win. There is no winning,'" as per the outlet.

The singer also reflected on his marriage, saying, "I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey," reported People.

The couple tied the knot with a civil ceremony in 2018 before celebrating with a star-studded wedding in 2019. On August 23, 2024, the pair announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues.