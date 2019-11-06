'Sexy naari' Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her 'sexy sari' - See pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a string of photographs looking stunning and "sexy" in an exquisite white sequinned sari.

Bhumi, who is currently busy promoting her next "Pati Patni Aur Woh", took to Instagram to share her "desi" avatar. In the image, the "Bala" actress is seen wearing a plunging neckline blouse paired with a white sari.

She captioned the image in Hindi: "Just a sexy naari wearing a sexy sari!"

The photograph currently has over 2,96,768 likes on Instagram.

"Pati Patni Aur Woh" also stars Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey. It is directed Mudassar Aziz.

The film is a remake of the 1978 comedy directed by BR Chopra. It featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

The new version of "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is set to release on December 6.