NewsEntertainmentPeopleShaadi Barbadi Hai: Sunita Ahujas hilarious take on marriage at MasterChef India
SUNITA AHUJA

'Shaadi Barbadi Hai': Sunita Ahuja's hilarious take on marriage at MasterChef India

Sunita Ahuje on marriage: The playful interrogation began during a conversation with contestant Saishree about her marriage plans.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Shaadi Barbadi Hai': Sunita Ahuja's hilarious take on marriage at MasterChef India Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As MasterChef India saw Sunita Ahuja, wife of popular actor Govinda gracing the upcoming episode, it turned out to be a laugh riot. Sunita Ahuja joined Chef Vikas Khanna, and Masterchef Jodi Saishree and Chandana to create lol moments on the show.

'Shaadi Barbadi Hai': Sunita Ahuja

The playful interrogation began during a conversation with contestant Saishree about her marriage plans. When Saishree expressed her desire to put her career first and build her business before walking down the aisle, turning to Saishree’s mother, Sunita jovially mentioned, ”Shadi vaddi barbadi hai, shadi nahi karaneka isko business karnedo, ladki pair pe khadi hogi toh acha ladka milega”. 

Adding to this fun conversation, Chef Vikas Khanna suggested that while a career is vital, marriage remains one of life’s most beautiful and essential milestones. Sunita’s eyes lit up—she had found her next target, ”Aapne kyu nahi kiya”. A visibly blushing Vikas Khanna tried to defend himself, saying, "Pehchaan jyaada jaruri hai mere liye shaadi se.” Refusing to let the world-renowned chef off the hook, Sunita countered with a laugh, " Pehchaan toh hai aapka, oh ab aapke liye ladki main dhoondungi! Kaisi ladki chahiye bataye? Meri jaisi chahiye, ya mere se aur achhi chahiye, ya shareef chahiye?. In a moment of pure charm, Vikas gracefully replied with the ultimate compliment: "Aapse achhi kaun hogi?

The MasterChef India is telecast from Monday to Friday, at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!

