Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson in Dubai, fans call him ‘pop star’

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, is known for songs such as ‘Tanha Dil’, ‘Woh Pehli Baar’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ and ‘Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh’.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson in Dubai, fans call him ‘pop star’
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson in Dubai, fans call him ‘pop star’
2
3
4
5