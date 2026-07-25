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Shabana Azmi diagnosed with Swine Flu, misses student protest after doctor orders bed rest

Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi was forced to pull out of ongoing educational reform protests after being diagnosed with swine flu and running a 102-degree fever.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Shabana Azmi diagnosed with Swine Flu, misses student protest after doctor orders bed rest
Image Credit: @shabana azmi/instagram/IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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