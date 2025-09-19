Shabana Azmi Grooves To 'Pretty Little Baby' With Javed Akhtar On Her 75th Birthday Bash; Rekha Dances To 'Kaisi Paheli Zindgani’ With Madhuri Dixit

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi turned 75 on September 18, 2025 and ushering in the grand celebrations, the iconic actress's milestone year saw many A-listers joining in the fun party - all dancing and making merry on superhit tracks.

Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar Dance

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were twinning in red and black outfits as they danced together on 'Pretty Little Baby' with the crowd cheering for them. Filmmaker Farah Khan who attended the event shared the video on social media:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rekha Dancing To ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindgani’

Legendary actress Rekha also attended the 75th birthday bash of Shabana Azmi and to join in the fun, she grooved to ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindgani’ song from 'Parineeta' along with Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar among others.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram and captioned it: “Happy birthday @azmishabana18 , Wat a fabulous evening , The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha@madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya.”

The track, which is originally picturised on Rekha, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is by Shantanu Moitra.

On the work front, Shabana Azmi was last seen in 2023 sports drama 'Ghoomer' by R Balki. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in lead roles.