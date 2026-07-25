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Shabana Azmi health update: Veteran actress in 5-day isolation following H1N1 diagnosis

Shabana Azmi health update reveals that the veteran actress is currently recovering from swine flu and a 102-degree fever in a five-day isolation, while continuing to extend her full solidarity to student protesters.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Shabana Azmi health update: Veteran actress in 5-day isolation following H1N1 diagnosis
Image Credit: @shabana azmi/instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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