Shabana Azmi health update: Veteran actress in 5-day isolation following H1N1 diagnosis

"My dear Mumbaikars, I was meant to join your protest yesterday, but I've come down with H1N1 and need to remain in isolation for the next five days. Even so, I want to express my solidarity and appreciation. I'm receiving first-hand reports from the young people on the ground, many of them have taken part in a protest for the first time and have experienced how much their voice counts. I continue to be inspired by your courage and commitment and stand by you in solidarity," she wrote while sharing a motivational poem by legendary poet father Kaifi Azmi