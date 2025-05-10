Advertisement
Shabana Azmi Pens Emotional Note On Her Father's Death Anniversary, Shares Unseen Pic

|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 07:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Shabana Azmi Pens Emotional Note On Her Father's Death Anniversary, Shares Unseen Pic (Image: @azmishabana18/ Instagram)

Mumbai: Shabana Azmi took a moment to remember her late father and renowned poet Kaifi Azmi on his 23rd death anniversary.

On Saturday, the 'Arth' actress took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white childhood picture with her father. Along with the picture, she also shared a caption that read: "Abba... 23 years since you left, but you live on in every pore of my being."

Take A Look: 

Kaifi Azmi, born Sayyid Athar Hussein Rizvi on January 14, 1919, in Uttar Pradesh, wrote his first poem when he was 11 years old. He later became one of India's most respected poets and passed away on May 10, 2002.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the crime drama Dabba Cartel.

Apart from Shabana Azmi, the drama also featured Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and others.

The series was created by Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda.

The series follows the story of five middle-class women in Thane who run a tiffin service. Things take a turn when they unknowingly get caught up in a drug operation.

'Dabba Cartel' was released on February 28. 

