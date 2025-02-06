Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Share A Warm Hug At Loveyapa Screening; Fans Insist To See Them Together On Screen

Mumbai: Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, came together for a special screening of Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and their warm camaraderie stole the limelight. The two actors, who are rarely seen together in public, shared a heartfelt hug outside the venue, leaving fans nostalgic and excited.

Aamir Khan hosted the screening for Loveyapa and several Bollywood celebrities attended the event. However, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s arrival that made headlines. Dressed in a casual navy-blue shirt and ripped jeans, SRK looked stylish as always, while Aamir opted for a traditional kurta-pajama look.

As soon as they spotted each other, the two icons shared a warm hug, exchanging smiles and greetings. Their bond was evident, and fans couldn’t get enough of this rare moment between two of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema.

The pictures and videos of their interaction quickly went viral on social media. Fans flooded the internet with comments, expressing their desire to see Shah Rukh and Aamir together in a film. While they have been contemporaries for decades, the two have never starred in a full-fledged movie together.

There have been several rumours over the years about a potential collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. While nothing has materialized yet, their recent public appearance has reignited hopes among fans.

With Bollywood witnessing crossovers between superstars in recent years like Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan and SRK’s appearance in Tiger 3 could this be the perfect time for a Shah Rukh-Aamir film? Fans can only hope that this epic meeting leads to something bigger on the silver screen.