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  • /Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's 'Ishq Kameena' recreation featuring Huma Qureshi draws mixed reactions

Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's 'Ishq Kameena' recreation featuring Huma Qureshi draws mixed reactions

'Baby Do Die Do' is slated to hit theatres on July 3. It is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Saqib Saleem.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's 'Ishq Kameena' recreation featuring Huma Qureshi draws mixed reactions
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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