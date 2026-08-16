/Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff issued show-cause notices by Maharashtra FDA: report

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued show-cause notices to Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. The regulator alleges that their appearance in the latest Vimal Elaichi commercial amounts to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product currently banned across the state.
The notices were delivered directly to the stars: Devgn at his Juhu residence, Khan at Mannat in Bandra, and Shroff via his production outfit, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.
According to the official notice, as per a report by Indian Express, the FDA's examination concluded that the ad's presentation, branding, and contextual framing create a direct association with prohibited tobacco products.
"Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the Vimal brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra for a period of one year, with effect from the date specified in the Prohibition Order dated the 13th July, 2026, issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra State, under Section 30(2)(a) of the FSS Act, 2006," the notice states.
The actors face potential scrutiny under Sections 24 and 53 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006. Section 53 provides for penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for parties involved in publishing misleading or deceptive food advertisements.
The action forms part of an intensified state enforcement drive against illegal gutkha and tobacco networks. Between May 25 and July 31, Maharashtra FDA officials raided 658 locations, seizing banned inventory valued at Rs 15.11 crore, filing 519 FIRs, and making 701 arrests.
Under directives issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, authorities are also coordinating with law enforcement to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against syndicates running illicit supply chains.
This is not the first time the Vimal campaign has drawn official fire. In 2018, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued notices to promoter Vishnu Pouch Packaging Pvt Ltd under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), accusing the firm of using celebrity endorsements to target youth.
While the company argued that Vimal Elaichi contains no tobacco and received interim relief from the Delhi High Court in early 2024 upholding its right to advertise non-tobacco products, the broader debate around surrogate advertising remains a heavily contested legal battleground.
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