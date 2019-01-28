Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walk-in together at Umang Awards 2019 - See pics

New Delhi: The Mumbai police organises its annual cultural festival called Umang where most of the police officials get rewarded for their hard work. And to make it an eventful night, several Bollywood stars made their presence felt and honoured the cops for their immensely tough 24x7 job.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, 'Sanju' actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walked-in together and made heads turn. The trio sat together and their candid clicks were ruled the internet the whole day, sending fans into a tizzy.

Check out the pictures which went viral:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu to Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Yami Gautam, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon among various others were seen enjoying the awards show.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event along with his wife and daughter. Also, some of the B-Towners performed on stage as well. The stars interacted with the cops and made the event a memorable affair.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar posed with Aamir and veteran actor Dharmendra at the event.

Overall, it was a high and mighty starry affair in Mumbai!