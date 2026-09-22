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  • /Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar arrive to pay last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna's funeral

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar arrive to pay last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna's funeral

Bollywood celebrities gathered to bid farewell to playback singer Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, who passed away at 75.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar arrive to pay last respects at Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna's funeral
Image Credit: Instagram

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