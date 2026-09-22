New Delhi: Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Several of Rani's close friends and family members were seen arriving to attend her last rites. Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, a close friend of Rani's, was seen arriving to pay his respects, with videos of his visit surfacing online. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived together at the venue amid tight security. Anil Kapoor was also spotted by photographers at the funeral.