New Delhi: Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Several of Rani's close friends and family members were seen arriving to attend her last rites. Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, a close friend of Rani's, was seen arriving to pay his respects, with videos of his visit surfacing online. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived together at the venue amid tight security. Anil Kapoor was also spotted by photographers at the funeral.
Ayan Mukerji, Rani's cousin and a filmmaker himself, was seen arriving to pay his last respects as well. Other members of the film fraternity, including Alia Bhatt and Apoorva Mehta, were also spotted at the funeral.
Earlier in the day, the family had issued a statement confirming Krishna's passing and appealed for privacy. "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief," the statement read.
Krishna Mukerji had worked as a playback singer and was best known for lending her voice to the song Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja from the 1982 film Teesri Aankh. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, one of the founders of Mumbai's Filmalaya Studios, who is remembered for films such as Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), both starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
The couple has two children, Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukherjee. Krishna Mukerji is believed to have had a constant and strong presence in her daughter’s life. Rani had spoken about her close bond with her mother on public platforms on multiple occasions. She once revealed that it was her mother who encouraged her to join films.
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