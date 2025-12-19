Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya-Abhishek, Kareena Kapoor Among Others Attend Kids Annual Day Function - Watch

Mumbai: It was undoubtedly a star-studded evening at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Thursday as several Bollywood celebrities stepped out to attend their children's annual day function.

In visuals captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, B-town celebs were spotted arriving at the campus, many of them accompanied by family members, as they gathered to cheer for their kids' performances.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan to support young AbRam. The family was clicked as they made their way into the school, as fans gathered outside to get a glimpse of their favourite star.

The Bachchan family was also present at the event. Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen arriving together to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan, who studies at the school.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted attending the function to support her sons. The actor kept it casual yet stylish, wearing a dark pink shirt paired with blue denim as she arrived at the venue. She was accompanied by her sister Karisma Kapoor, who looked equally stunning.

Several other film personalities were also seen at the school on Thursday evening. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were among the parents who attended the annual day celebrations to watch their children perform on stage.

Earlier this year, Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) was ranked ninth among International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) schools worldwide based on the IBDP Results 2025.

The list was released by Education Advisers UK. DAIS is the only Indian school to feature in the Global Top 10. The school has the largest IBDP cohort among all schools in the Top 10 list.