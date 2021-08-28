हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a song sequence in Spain for 'Pathan'

Shah Rukh and Deepika will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song there.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot a song sequence in Spain for &#039;Pathan&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

Mumbai: Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be shooting a song in Spain for the upcoming film "Pathan", directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh and Deepika will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song there.

A source said: "No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit.

"All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain."

The source shared that 'Pathan' is "turning out to be an insanely awaited visual extravaganza".

Added the source: "Sid Anand and Aditya Chopra want to redefine Indian cinema on the world map and every attempt is being made to achieve this goal."

"Pathan" also stars John Abraham.

Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneSpainPathanSRK
Next
Story

Yo Yo Honey Singh domestic violence case: Court raps singer for non-appearance, says 'no one is above law'

Must Watch

PT8M1S

DNA: Even after 20 years, US facing same question - how to eliminate terrorists?