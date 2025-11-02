Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To THIS Reason

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday as fans await him at Mannat, but safety concerns keep him indoors, while his film King teaser excites audiences.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans On His 60th Birthday Due To THIS Reason(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Thursday, and the entire film fraternity joined fans in celebrating the “King of Hearts” with love, nostalgia, and admiration.

Fans had eagerly anticipated seeing Khan outside his Bandra residence, Mannat, to mark the milestone. However, the actor shared on X that authorities advised him against making the appearance due to crowd control and safety concerns, leaving many fans disappointed.

SRK Apologises To Fans

Khan wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me.” He added a heartfelt apology, saying, “MMy deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love u all.”

Fan Reactions: Disappointment and Understanding

Fans responded with mixed emotions, expressing both disappointment and understanding. One fan commented, “You can almost hear the silence in this message. The kind that follows disappointment, not anger. Fans waiting under lights, hearts full, and then these words arrive. Fame looks like power, but sometimes it’s just restraint for safety. Still, love finds its way even through distance.”

Another wrote, “Safety protocol activated = love protected. No crowd today, but your message crossed every barrier. Thank you for choosing sense over sentiment.”

A third fan simply expressed, “It’s not fair King. But safety first.”

Birthday Surprise: First Look of ‘King’ Released

Adding to the birthday excitement, the first look of Khan’s highly anticipated film King was unveiled. Director Siddharth Anand shared the teaser on X, giving audiences a glimpse of SRK’s fierce new avatar. The announcement has already taken the internet by storm, adding a cinematic thrill to the superstar’s milestone celebration.

