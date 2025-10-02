Shah Rukh Khan Becomes A Billionaire With Staggering Rs 12,490 Crore Net Worth, Joins Top-Shots In Hurun India Rich List 2025

New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan is officially a billionaire now! He has entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which was released on October 1. This is an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute, assessing the wealth of celebrities across different fields in India.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Billionaire's Club

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 mentioned: "Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan (59), joins the billionaire club for the first time with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore." Reportedly, SRK has emerged as the wealthiest Bollywood icon in 2025.

Hurun India Rich List 2025

Next in line after SRK is none other than his friend and co-actor Juhi Chawla who boasts of a whopping net worth of Rs 7,790 crore. Hrithik Roshan ranks third, with his HRX fitness and lifestyle brand, a wealth of Rs 2,160 crore.

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and diversified investments tally up to Rs 1,880 crore.

Indian cinema's legendary icon Amitabh Bachchan, with a career spanning five decades, debuts on the list at Rs 1,630 crore - taking his production and real estate holdings into account.

Looks like, with his latest Rs 12,490 crore net worth, Shah Rukh surely has risen as the richest actor in the world.