Shah Rukh Khan Calls John Cena A 'Rockstar'; WWE Legend Says SRK Is A 'Constant Inspiration'
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Calls John Cena A ‘Rockstar’; WWE Legend Says SRK Is A ‘Constant Inspiration’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan called WWE legend John Cena a "rockstar" during an #AskSRK session on X, to which Cena replied that Khan is a "constant inspiration".

Last Updated: Nov 01, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Calls John Cena A ‘Rockstar’; WWE Legend Says SRK Is A ‘Constant Inspiration’(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently gave a warm shoutout to WWE icon and Hollywood actor John Cena, calling him a "rockstar."
 
During his recent #ASKSrk session, Shah Rukh, in response to a fan's comment, described Cena as a "rock star. Very humble and kind."
 Moved by his remarks, John Cena appeared to be quite content as he called SRK a "constant inspiration." In his X post, the actor wrote, "Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!"

It is worth mentioning that John Cena has time and again expressed his admiration for SRK on social media.
 
Last year, Cena met the 'Jawan' actor at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai and later posted a picture with him.
 "An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

Speaking with ANI over a Zoom video call, Cena, who will be seen in Prime Video's 'Jackpot' film, minutely explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life. He also shared that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person.
 
"He (Shah Rukh) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," Cena said.
 
Back in February 2024, a video went viral in which the 'Fast and Furious' actor sang 'Bholi Si Surat' song from Shah Rukh's film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.
 The video garnered attention, prompting a response from Shah Rukh himself. 

