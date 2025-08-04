Shah Rukh Khan Channels His Inner Shashi Tharoor, His Witty Reply For 'National Award' Win Goes Viral!

New Delhi: After Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan received his first ever National Award for Jawan recently, the star was flooded with many congratulatory messages. Among many celebs, SRK was also congratulated by none other than Shashi Tharoor. But what caught public attention was how the kinf of romance thanked him ala Tharoor style.

SRK Channels His Inner Shashi Tharoor

SRK channelled his inner Shashi Tharoor and on X (formerly called Twitter) and the witty exchange went viral on social media. The politician known for his strong vocabulary wrote: "A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!."

Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor…

would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha https://t.co/GHAhyCYT5S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 3, 2025

To this SRK replied, "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor. Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian ha ha."

This reply left netizens amused and soon the exchange went viral. Shah Rukh replied to other celebs also for congratulating him including Jawan filmmaker Atlee, his wife Gauri Khan, Karan Johar among others.

The 71st National Film Awards for the year 2023 were announced on Friday. From Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey won Best Actor awards while regional movies like HanuMan and Parking earned big wins.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in 'King' along with a host actors including his daughter Suhana Khan. Recently, SRK injured his hand while shooting an action sequence and is currently on road to recovery. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone among others.