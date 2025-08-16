Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Cameo In Son Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has left fans buzzing with excitement after he confirmed that he will appear in his son Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'

After a long hiatus, SRK returned to his popular ‘Ask SRK’ session on X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to fans with his signature wit. During the session one fan asked if he would make a cameo in Aryan’s first project, to which SRK warmly replied, “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series. They’ve been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi… Haq se!"

Another fan inquired about how SRK felt regarding Aryan’s directorial work. Without giving too much away, he shared his “honest review”: “It’s very good. You all see and decide... but it’s very entertaining, wacky, and emotional. Honest review!”

The Netflix series marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a director and has been generating significant buzz ever since it was officially announced on February 3 earlier this year.

The official synopsis of the series reads, "An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative -- and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema."

Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryans series. They have been very very gracious and loving to him. Main toh hun hi…Haq se! https://t.co/dwxflUbz5J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2025

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is rumoured to feature cameos by Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and several other big names. However, the release date remains tightly under wraps for now. It is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh recently won his first-ever National Film Award. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his powerful performance in 'Jawan'. SRK made his highly anticipated return to the big screen in January 2023 after a four-year hiatus with YRF's Pathaan, which shattered box-office records and attracted a massive audience. Following the success of Pathaan, SRK gave fans another blockbuster with Jawan, which not only delighted audiences but also earned him his first National Award.